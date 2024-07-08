Experience the Excitement of GAA at Croke Park with the GPA & Barnardos' Football Legends Lunch -26th July! 10 seats for €2,000. Tables can be shared. Email [email protected]
Advertisement
Experience the Excitement of GAA at Croke Park with the GPA & Barnardos' Football Legends Lunch -26th July! 10 seats for €2,000. Tables can be shared. Email [email protected]
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus