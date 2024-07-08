Advertisement
Experience the Excitement of GAA at Croke Park with the GPA & Barnardos' Football Legends Lunch

Jul 8, 2024 10:30 By receptionradiokerry
Experience the Excitement of GAA at Croke Park with the GPA & Barnardos' Football Legends Lunch
Experience the Excitement of GAA at Croke Park with the GPA & Barnardos' Football Legends Lunch -26th July! 10 seats for €2,000.  Tables can be shared. Email [email protected]

