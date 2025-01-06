An Ecumenical Healing Service takes place at Scoil Abán Naofa, Ballyvourney, Co. Cork from 2pm to 4pm this Saturday January 11th. Join Rev. Robert Terry and Jancie Carrig for a service of praise and worship.
