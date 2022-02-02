Advertisement
Community Diary

Dr Richard McElligott talking on The Civil War and Kerry’s Greatest Football team at the CYMS Killorglin this Saturday

Feb 2, 2022 10:02 By receptionradiokerry
Dr Richard McElligott talking on The Civil War and Kerry’s Greatest Football team at the CYMS Killorglin this Saturday Dr Richard McElligott talking on The Civil War and Kerry’s Greatest Football team at the CYMS Killorglin this Saturday
Share this article

Killorglin Archive presents Dr Richard McElligott talking on The Civil War and Kerry’s Greatest Football team at the CYMS Killorglin this Saturday February 5th at midday.  Entry €10

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus