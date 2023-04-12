Advertisement
"Divine Mercy Ceremonies" in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

Apr 12, 2023 09:04 By receptionradiokerry
"Divine Mercy Ceremonies will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Sunday April 16th.

Starting at 2:30 including confessions, Chaplet, stations of the cross, and mass."

 

