"Divine Mercy Ceremonies" in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale.

"Divine Mercy Ceremonies will take place in the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale, on Sunday April 16th.
Starting at 2:30 including confessions, Chaplet, stations of the cross, and mass."
