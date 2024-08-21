Country Singing Star Effie Neil will be in Kilcummin GAA Hall, Killarney on Wednesday August 28th. This is a fundraising event for the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Also featuring Band Ui Bhriain. Show starts at 9.15pm.
Advertisement
Country Singing Star Effie Neil will be in Kilcummin GAA Hall, Killarney on Wednesday August 28th. This is a fundraising event for the Kerry Hospice Foundation. Also featuring Band Ui Bhriain. Show starts at 9.15pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus