Country Singing Star Effie Neil will be in Kilcummin GAA Hall, Killarney on Wednesday August 28th. 

Aug 21, 2024
Country Singing Star Effie Neil will be in Kilcummin GAA Hall, Killarney on Wednesday August 28th. 
Country Singing Star Effie Neil will be in Kilcummin GAA Hall, Killarney on Wednesday August 28th.  This is a fundraising event for the Kerry Hospice Foundation.  Also featuring Band Ui Bhriain.  Show starts at 9.15pm.

