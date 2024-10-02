Advertisement
Colaiste na Riochta – Post Primary School, Listowel Open Night October 10th

Oct 2, 2024 11:36 By receptionradiokerry
Colaiste na Riochta – Post Primary School, Listowel Open Night October 10th
Colaiste na Riochta – Post Primary School, Listowel are now enrolling for September 2025. An Open Evening will be held at the school from 6.30pm to 8pm on Thursday October 10th.

