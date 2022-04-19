Advertisement
Club Íde Active Retirement Group - Mass & AGM on Wed April 20th, 2022

Apr 19, 2022 11:04 By receptionradiokerry
Club Íde Active Retirement Group - Mass & AGM on Wed April 20th, 2022 Club Íde Active Retirement Group - Mass & AGM on Wed April 20th, 2022
Club Íde Active Retirement Group, St. Brendan’s Pastoral Centre, Tralee will hold their annual mass at 3pm this Wednesday afternoon (Wed April 20th) followed by Club AGM immediately afterwards.  Everyone welcome.

