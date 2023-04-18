Advertisement
Club and Volunteer Fair in Listowel this Sunday

Apr 18, 2023 11:04 By receptionradiokerry
Come along to the Club and Volunteer Fair in Listowel this Sunday from 12 to 3pm at the Listowel Arms Hotel hosted by Kerry Recreation Sports Partnership and Kerry Volunteer Centre.

