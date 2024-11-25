Advertisement
Community Diary

Castlemaine Community Centre inaugural food and craft fair Dec 6th to 8th 

Nov 25, 2024 09:03 By receptionradiokerry
Castlemaine Community Centre is hosting its inaugural food and craft fair from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th December. Support local crafts people. Open 6pm on Friday and 10am at weekend.

