Castleisland Giveaway Christmas Bingo Tues Dec 19th

Castleisland Giveaway Christmas Bingo at the Community Centre on Tuesday 19th December starting at 8.30pm. Christmas spot prizes. Come along and enjoy a great night out ... our last bingo of 2023
Advertisement
Castleisland Giveaway Christmas Bingo at the Community Centre on Tuesday 19th December starting at 8.30pm. Christmas spot prizes. Come along and enjoy a great night out ... our last bingo of 2023
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus