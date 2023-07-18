Advertisement
Castleisland District Heritage presents a Grave Renewal and Unveiling Ceremony in Old Kilbannivane Churchyard, Castleisland

Jul 18, 2023 11:20 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland District Heritage presents a Grave Renewal and Unveiling Ceremony in Old Kilbannivane Churchyard, Castleisland
Castleisland District Heritage presents a Grave Renewal and Unveiling Ceremony in Old Kilbannivane Churchyard, Castleisland at 3pm on Wednesday July 19th to honour Captain Bob Finn Castleisland Moonlighter. All welcome.

