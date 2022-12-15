Advertisement
Castleisland Christmas Bingo will be held at the Community Centre on Tuesday 20th December

Dec 15, 2022 12:12 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Christmas Bingo will be held at the Community Centre on Tuesday 20th December starting at 8.30pm. €3,000 in prize money. Also spot prizes. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome

