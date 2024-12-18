Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo returns for 2025 on Tuesday January 7th

Dec 18, 2024 09:46 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo returns for 2025 on Tuesday January 7th  at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. €2400 in prizemoney including guaranteed jackpot of €400. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome.

Free Christmas Dinner Day event is being run by Meals on Wheels Tralee.
Bill Kirby 4 Mile Memorial Walk - St. Stephen's Day in Tralee
Christmas Concert at Fossa Church Sunday December 15th
