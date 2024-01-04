Castleisland Bingo Resumes for 2024 on Tuesday January 9th

Castleisland Bingo resumes after the Christmas/New Year break on tomorrow, Tuesday 9th January at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. Come along and get 2024 off to a winning start. All welcome.
Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo resumes after the Christmas/New Year break on tomorrow, Tuesday 9th January at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. Come along and get 2024 off to a winning start. All welcome.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus