Community Diary

Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Night

Aug 28, 2024 11:33 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo continues tomorrow evening at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm.  €2,400 in prize money including guaranteed jackpot of €400. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome.

