Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Evening

Aug 8, 2024 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland bingo continues every Tuesday evening at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm.  €2,400 in prize money including a guaranteed jackpot of €400.  Come along and enjoy a great night out. All Welcome.

