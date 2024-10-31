Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Evening

Oct 31, 2024 12:02 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo Every Tuesday Evening
Castleisland Bingo continues this and every Tuesday evening at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. €2,400 in prize money including guaranteed jackpot of €400.  Come along and enjoy a great night out.  All welcome

