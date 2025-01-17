Advertisement
Community Diary

Jan 17, 2025 08:07 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday night at the Community Centre
Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday night at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm.  €2,400 in prize money including guaranteed jackpot of €400.  Come along and enjoy a great night out. Fully heated hall. All welcome.

