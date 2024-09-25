Advertisement
Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday evening at the Community Centre

Castleisland Bingo continues every Tuesday evening at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm.  Fantastic prize money to be won including a guaranteed jackpot. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome.

