Community Diary

Castleisland Bingo - Tuesday July 16th

Jul 10, 2024 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo - Tuesday July 16th
Castleisland Bingo continues at The Community Centre  Tuesday July 16th starting at 8.30pm. €2,400 in prizemoney including guaranteed jackpot of €400. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome."

 

 

