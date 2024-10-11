Advertisement
Castleisland Autumn Special Bingo Tuesday 15th October

Oct 11, 2024 08:37 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo is running an Autumn Special Bingo on Tuesday 15th October at the Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. €3000 in prizemoney including guaranteed jackpot of €500. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome."

