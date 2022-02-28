Car Boot sale wat St. Michael’s Church, Killorglin this Saturday March 5th

A Car Boot sale will take place at St. Michael’s Church, Killorglin this Saturday March 5th from 11am to 2pm. Cars €15 to take part on the day with cake sale and refreshments in the hall. Free Entry. Everyone welcome.
