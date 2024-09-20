Advertisement
Community Diary

Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group Open AA Meeting on 25th September

Sep 20, 2024 12:17 By receptionradiokerry
Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group Open AA Meeting on 25th September
Share this article

As part of their Golden Jubilee Celebrations Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group will hold an open AA Meeting this Wednesday 25th September at 8pm at the Cahirciveen Day Care Centre, The Avenue, Cahirciveen.  All are welcome.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Gala Concert in aid of the Kerry Hospice Sunday September 29th in Tralee
Advertisement
St Michael’s Well, Lixnaw Annual Mass Mon Sept 30th
St Mary’s Basketball Club Castleisland’s Annual Christmas Blitz
Advertisement

Recommended

Just one candidate to contest Fine Gael selection convention as three Cllrs withdraw
Booklet developed to build strong relationships between children with additional needs and Gardaí in Kerry
National Ploughing Championships successful for Kerry competitors
Work to begin next week on first phase of Causeway’s ballroom redevelopment
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus