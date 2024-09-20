Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group Open AA Meeting on 25th September

As part of their Golden Jubilee Celebrations Cahirciveen Alcoholics Anonymous Group will hold an open AA Meeting this Wednesday 25th September at 8pm at the Cahirciveen Day Care Centre, The Avenue, Cahirciveen. All are welcome.
