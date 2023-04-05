Advertisement
Bumper Easter Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday April 11th

Bumper Easter Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre tomorrow evening starting at 8.30pm. €3,000 in prize money including €500 Jackpot. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome

 

