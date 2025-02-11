Advertisement
Brilliant Ballybunion - promoting sustainability in North Kerry on Sunday February 23rd

Feb 11, 2025 12:00 By receptionradiokerry
Brilliant Ballybunion - promoting sustainability in North Kerry on Sunday February 23rd
Join Brilliant Ballybunion for a day filled with inspiring speakers and interactive exhibitions, focused on promoting sustainability in North Kerry on Sunday February, 23rd from 10:30am to 4.30pm at the Tintéan Theatre, Ballybunion.

