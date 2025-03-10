Advertisement
Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA March 12th

Mar 10, 2025 11:00 By receptionradiokerry
Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA club at 8pm sharp this Wednesday March 12th in Scoil Saidhbhín, Cahersiveen.  €500 jackpot to be won on the night also spot prizes.  All welcome.

