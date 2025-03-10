Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA March 12th

Bingo Fundraiser in aid of St. Mary’s Bord nan Óg GAA club at 8pm sharp this Wednesday March 12th in Scoil Saidhbhín, Cahersiveen. €500 jackpot to be won on the night also spot prizes. All welcome.
