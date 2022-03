The Barraduff Tractor Run ,vintage/non vintage, Cars and motorbikes under 75ccs this Sunday 6th of March...in aid of Kerry/Cork Cancer link bus and Recovery Haven Kerry. Registration is 11am to 1pm in the Community field and National. School Barraduff, with a 1 o’clock start. Entry fee is €20. Refreshments afterwards in Murphy's Bar Barraduff . All welcome.

Advertisement