Community Diary

Ballyheigue Pattern Day Mass September 8th

Aug 23, 2024 09:11 By receptionradiokerry
Don’t miss Ballyheigue’s pattern day mass. Join Bishop Ray Browne for a special mass and blessing at 11.30am, Sunday September 8th in Our Lady’s Well and Grotto. Please join us for this memorable celebration

