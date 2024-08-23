Ballyheigue Pattern Day Mass September 8th

Don’t miss Ballyheigue’s pattern day mass. Join Bishop Ray Browne for a special mass and blessing at 11.30am, Sunday September 8th in Our Lady’s Well and Grotto. Please join us for this memorable celebration
Advertisement
Don’t miss Ballyheigue’s pattern day mass. Join Bishop Ray Browne for a special mass and blessing at 11.30am, Sunday September 8th in Our Lady’s Well and Grotto. Please join us for this memorable celebration
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus