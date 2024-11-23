Advertisement
Ballyheigue Community Centre:  Annual Fundraising Bingo

Nov 23, 2024 11:08 By receptionradiokerry
Ballyheigue Community Centre:  Annual Fundraising Bingo
Ballyheigue Community Centre:  Annual Fundraising Bingo Sunday December 1st at 4pm. Doors open at 3pm. Cash prizes for a line and a house and lots of hampers and prizes to be won!

