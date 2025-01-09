Advertisement
Community Diary

Ballyheigue AA meeting- Friday Jan. 17th

Jan 9, 2025 14:57 By receptionradiokerry
Ballyheigue AA meeting- Friday Jan. 17th
Share this article

Ballyheigue group of Alcoholics Anonymous are holding an open public meeting in Ballyheigue Family Resource Centre, on Friday 17th of January at 8.30pm. All are welcome to attend.

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Castleisland Bingo - Tuesday Jan 14th
Advertisement
Bingo Cancelled in Rathmore Friday January 10th
SVP Bingo at the Plaza Listowel cancelled for Sunday Jan 12th
Advertisement

Recommended

Castleisland Bingo - Tuesday Jan 14th
Gardaí warning of icy conditions between Tralee and Castleisland and in Listowel
Kerry Student Entrepreneur Unveils New Mentorship Platform
New medical aesthetic clinic to open in Tralee
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus