Árd Churam Community Choir is Back in Listowel this Thursday!

Jan 9, 2024 12:13 By receptionradiokerry
Árd Churam Community Choir is Back in Listowel this Thursday!
Árd Churam Community Choir is Back in Listowel this Thursday! Musical Directors are Ryan & Shelby Mulvihill. Former & new Members from North Kerry area are welcome to Árd Churam Centre tomorrow at 1pm.

