AA Meeting in Ardfert Wednesday October 30th

An Open public meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous - Ardfert Group will be held at The Grove, Ardfert at 8.30pm this Wednesday evening (Oct 30th). All welcome, refreshments provided.
