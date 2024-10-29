Advertisement
AA Meeting in Ardfert Wednesday October 30th

Oct 29, 2024
AA Meeting in Ardfert Wednesday October 30th
An Open public meeting of Alcoholics Anonymous - Ardfert Group will be held at The Grove, Ardfert at 8.30pm this Wednesday evening (Oct 30th). All welcome, refreshments provided.

