The Radio Kerry sponsored Community Champion Award at the 2019 Connect Kerry Women in Business Awards was won by Susan Lawlor. She joined us in studio to talk about how State of Mind Ireland aims to improve the mental health & wellbeing of sports players and sporting communities.
20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter to reappear in court next month
A 20-year-old Killorglin man charged with manslaughter has been remanded on continuing bail.Stephen O'Connor from Glencar died in Cork University Hospital on Monday, February...
Kerry TD claims new Climate Action Plan has frightened rural Ireland
A Kerry TD has claimed the new Climate Action Plan has frightened the daylights out of rural Ireland.Danny Healy-Rae has told the Dáil that...
Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment put back on the market
A Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment has been put back on the market.The Bridge House, which is at the junction of the Mall,...
Our National Obsession – June 18th, 2019
Kate Brosnan is organizing a tea drinking event in Tralee on Friday. She tells us what it’s all about.
Community Champion – June 18th, 2019
Parenting Advice | June – June 18th, 2019
Lorraine O’Hanlon from Anam Saor talks sibling rivalry.