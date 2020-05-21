Community & Asylum Seekers in Cahersiveen Respond to Minister – May 21st, 2020

By
Admin
-

Jerry hears from Sne Mkhize, a resident of the temporary reception centre for asylum seekers in Cahersiveen and from Jack Fitzpatrick, chair of the Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance. They respond to yesterday’s apology from the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan.

