Kerry technology companies are promoting the county as a great place to work and live. Kerry SciTech aims to showcase the benefits of working in the science and technology industries in the county. John Gannon, who is chief financial officer with Aspen Grove and chairperson of Kerry SciTech spoke to Jerry.
Come to Kerry, a Great Place to Live & Work in – December 12th, 2018
Kerry technology companies are promoting the county as a great place to work and live. Kerry SciTech aims to showcase the benefits of working in the science and technology industries in the county. John Gannon, who is chief financial officer with Aspen Grove and chairperson of Kerry SciTech spoke to Jerry.