Did the Colleen Bawn put Killarney on the Tourism Map? – January 2nd, 2019

Robert Whelan has written an article published in this month’s History Ireland magazine. He’s calling for a statue to be erected in Killarney in memory of Ellie Hawn, the original Colleen Bawn, who was murdered 200 years ago. How did the teenage girl who had no connections to Kerry come to be associated with Killarney? Robert spoke to Joe McGill.

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/02_01_19_COLLEEN.mp3