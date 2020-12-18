Close the Schools Says Dad – December 18th, 2020

Glen Evans’s son Colm is a pupil at Scoil Mhuire, Killorglin where all staff and 386 students have to be tested for COVID-19 because of an outbreak at the school. It’s a stressful time for families. He gives his views as to whether schools in mid-Kerry should close. He also has words of praise for the people of Killorglin during this testing time.

