Climate Action Plan Reaction – June 18th, 2019

Jerry spoke to Professor John Wenger, climate scientist at UCC; Pat O’Driscoll, county chair of the IFA, John Reen of Reen’s Garage, Main Peugeot dealer, Rathmore and Denis Galvin who says anaerobic digesters could create electricity and power vehicles.

