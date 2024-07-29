Advertisement
Shetland Pony missing from Annascaul.

Jul 29, 2024 10:58 By receptionradiokerry
Shetland Pony missing from Annascaul.
A small all-black Stallion Shetland Pony answering to the name ‘Francie’ is missing from Annascaul.  Any information on the whereabouts of this family pet please phone 086 1210038

