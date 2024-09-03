Advertisement
Classified Ads

Missing Brown & White Springer Spaniel dog

Sep 3, 2024 14:47 By receptionradiokerry
Missing Brown & White Springer Spaniel dog
Share this article

Brown & White Springer Spaniel Male dog went missing from

The Shanara, Beaufort , Killarney area on    (Mon 2/8/24) at 6pm approx

Dog answers to the name “MILO”  and is wearing a brown collar

Advertisement

Any information: phone 087 4211 453

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fox Terrier missing from Tralee area
Advertisement
Boxer Dog is missing from the Farranfore
Shetland Pony missing from Annascaul.
Advertisement

Recommended

Former All-Ireland winning Kerry footballer to seek nomination to run for Fine Gael in general election
Doheny retires in super bantamweight title fight
Considine called up to Ireland squad
Councillor urges shops to ‘Re-Turn’ bottles and cans for home delivery customers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus