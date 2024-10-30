Black Labrador with Brown Markings Missing from Aghadoe, Killarney

A 2 year old black Labrador cross, with brown markings on neck and paws is missing from the Aghadoe, Killarney area since yesterday evening. Owner can be contacted on 087 1363601
