A 2 year old Black and White Female collie dog is missing from the Kilmoyley/Causeway area since this morning.
Dog is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 2161209. Reward offered.
Advertisement
A 2 year old Black and White Female collie dog is missing from the Kilmoyley/Causeway area since this morning.
Dog is micro-chipped. Any information please phone 087 2161209. Reward offered.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus