Classified Ads

Black and White Female collie dog is missing from the Kilmoyley/Causeway area

Sep 10, 2024 11:18 By receptionradiokerry
A 2 year old Black and White Female collie dog is missing from the Kilmoyley/Causeway area since this morning.

Dog is micro-chipped.  Any information please phone 087 2161209.  Reward offered.

