A light coloured Black Shih Tzu dog with a white chest is missing from the Beaufort/Faha, Killarney area

May 15, 2023 08:05 By receptionradiokerry
A light coloured Black Shih Tzu dog with a white chest is missing from the Beaufort/Faha, Killarney area
A light coloured Black Shih Tzu dog with a white chest is missing from the Beaufort/Faha, Killarney area since last Friday May 12th.  Dog also has some white on her two front paws.  Any information please phone 087 9980311

 

