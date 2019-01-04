Claims that Alleged Dept Inaction Could Threaten Skellig Michael World Heritage status – January 4th, 2019

By
Admin
-

Archaeologist Michael Gibbons claims a government department is failing to implement a UNESCO recommendation that all interventions and works on the site be documented. The claim is rejected by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht. Joe McGill spoke to Mr Gibbons.

