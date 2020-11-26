Citizens Information with Kirstie Novak
3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 335 new cases
The Department of Health has been notified of 3 additional COVID-19 related deaths this evening.The Department has also reported 335 new cases of the...
Council move to secure dangerous building in Killarney
Kerry County Council has designated a building on New Street in Killarney as unsafe and has taken action to secure it.The council has erected...
Gardaí find some Kerry businesses selling non-essential items
Gardaí have carried out inspections on 30 business premises in Kerry this week for allegedly failing to comply with Level 5 restrictions.Under the restrictions,...
Shop Local this Christmas – November 25th, 2020
A new Kerry website has been launched to encourage local spending this Christmas. www.shopkerry.ie provides details of hundreds of Kerry shops which are open...
Ian Wright Forgives Teenager for Vile Racist Harassment – November 25th, 2020
The former Arsenal and England player stated in his victim impact statement, read in Tralee District Court yesterday, that he forgives the young Tralee...