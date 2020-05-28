Citizens Information with Mary Granfield
Five-year-old girl rescued after drifting out to sea in North Kerry
A five year old child is recovering at University Hospital Kerry after she was rescued from the water off Littor Strand in North Kerry...
Bord Bia to roll out remote audits in Kerry for Quality Assurance Schemes
Bord Bia is to begin rolling out remote farm audits in Kerry to ensure farmers can retain their Quality Assurance status during the COVID-19...
Kerry frontline workers urge people to “Hold Firm” against COVID-19
Frontline workers in Kerry and Cork have joined forces in a new video to urge people in both counties to “Hold Firm” in their...
Frontline Shoutouts – May 28th, 2020
To the Medical teams, Gardai, Cleaners, Security guards, Supermarket and Grocery store staff, media teams, emergency services, pharmacies, financial institutions … to all providing...
Kerry’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Team – May 28th, 2020
Jerry speaks to Deirdre Hegarty, Health and Wellbeing Officer of Kerry County Council, about some of the health and wellbeing initiatives being launched during...