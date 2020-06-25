Kirstie Novak joins Deirdre with Citizens Advice, this month she covers, health and safety measures for people returning to work, employment rights, and cancelled holidays
Valentia Coastguard has confirmed that a body has been recovered from the water in West Kerry this afternoon.The news comes as the naval vessel...
One more person with COVID-19 has died in the Republic.It brings the death toll here to 1,727.This evening, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed eleven...
Rescuing the 2020 tourism season and supporting the local economy are the priorities of the newly elected highest-ranking officials of Kerry’s Municipal Districts.Fine Gael...
Two new Mayors for Kerry County Council's electoral areas were voted in this morning and on today's show they set out their hopes and...
Kirstie Novak joins Deirdre with Citizens Advice, this month she covers, health and safety measures for people returning to work, employment rights, and cancelled...
Rachel, a mother of three from Tralee, has a daughter with Down Syndrome. She says children with special needs, like Peppy, have been forgotton...