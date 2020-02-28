Mary Grandfield joins us to talk about different benefits, disability allowance & much more besides. She also answers any queries you may have.
Documentary by former IT Tralee students to feature at international film festivals
A documentary created by former IT Tralee students, will feature at two upcoming international film festivals.The documentary, entitled Jill and Giles, is based on...
Kerry ambulance staff raise concern over coronavirus protective clothing
Ambulance staff working in Kerry have raised concerns over protective clothing they must wear if they're dealing with a suspected case of coronavirus. Paramedics have...
Parts of Killarney National Park to be closed for deer cull
Parts of Killarney National Park will close for two days in the coming weeks to facilitate a limited deer cull.The National Parks and Wildlife...
In Business – February 27th, 2020
This week Mary Mullins spoke to Siobhan Lawlor, Principal Officer of the Employer Relations Unit of the Department of Employment and Social Protection about...
Between The Covers | February – February 27th, 2020
Catherine Moylan from Listowel Writers Week talks about workshops & book selections in this month’s Between The Covers slot.
Citizen Advice | February – February 27th, 2020
Mary Grandfield joins us to talk about different benefits, disability allowance & much more besides. She also answers any queries you may have.