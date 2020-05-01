The people of Circus Vegas arrived in Tralee in March, and have been here since due to the lockdown. Deirdre speaks to Jim Finucane regarding the matter.
Kerry TD calls for student grant criteria to be amended due to COVID-19
A Kerry TD is asking for the criteria around the SUSI student grant to be amended due to the economic impact of COVID-19.The assessment...
KCC Chief Executive appeals to people to abide by restrictions over May Bank Holiday
The Chief Executive of Kerry County Council is appealing to people to continue to abide by the COVID-19 restrictions this May Bank Holiday weekend.Moira...
Circus staff stranded in Kerry pen poignant thank you letter to the county
Circus staff stranded in Kerry have written a poignant thank you letter to the people of the county.Circus Vegas, which had arrived in the...
How do you keep children busy during lockdown? – May 1st, 2020
Home Econmics teacher Jo McGrath telss Deirdre how she is keeping her pupils busy during lockdown
Veterinary Matters – May 1st, 2020
Danny the Vet joins Deirdre for Veterinary Matters
Circus Vegas – May 1st, 2020
