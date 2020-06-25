Children with special needs forgotten during the pandemic – June 25th, 2020

By
Admin
-

Rachel, a mother of three from Tralee, has a daughter with Down Syndrome. She says children with special needs, like Peppy, have been forgotton in the pandemic and urgently need Speech and Language classes or their education wil fall behind. She’s helping to raise money for Down Syndrome Kerry.

